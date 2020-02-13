Gloomy Ryder forecast could hang over transports

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and UPS (NYSE:UPS) are both down about 1.0% premarket after Ryder blows outs a weak profit forecast for 2020. The generally negative tone from Ryder on the freight environment may have caught the attention of some FDX and UPS traders.

The two package delivery giants are down a bit more than index futures in the early session.

It's possible trucking stocks like J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) and Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) could feel some pressure from the Ryder numbers as well.