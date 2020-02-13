Zoetis Q4 earnings up 11%; shares up 1% premarket

Zoetis (ZTS) Q4 results:
Revenues: $1,674M (+7.0%); Livestock: $868M (-0.5%); Companion Animal: $784M (+18.1%); Contract Manufacturing & Human Health: $22M (-21.4%).
Net Income: $384M (+11.3%); EPS: $0.80 (+12.7%); non-GAAP Net Income: $440M (+15.2%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.92 (+16.5%).
2020 guidance: Revenue: $6.650B - 6.800B vs. $6.69B S&P Capital IQ Consensus; non-GAAP net income: $1,865M - 1,915M; EPS: $3.53 - 3.65; non-GAAP EPS: $3.90 - 4.00 vs. $4.01 S&P Capital IQ Consensus.
Shares are up 1% premarket.
