Freddie Mac Q4 net income advances 52% from Q3

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) Q4 net income of $2.59B rises 52% from $1.71B in Q3.

Total equity/net worth increased to $9.1B at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $4.5B at Dec. 31, 2018, due to Freddie's ability to retain earnings under its September 2019 agreement with the Treasury Department and FHFA.

Q4 adjusted net interest income of $748M fell from $789M in Q3 and adjusted net interest yield of 0.95% declined from 1.02% in Q3, primarily driven by a higher ratio of the lower yielding other investments portfolio combined with the lower net yield of the other investments portfolio due to lower interest rates, and an increase in loan prepayments.

Q4 single-family guarantee segment revenue of $2.69B increased from $2.50B in Q3; total comprehensive income of $1.41B rose from $1.25B in Q3.

Q4 multifamily segment revenue of $830M fell from $871M Q/Q; total comprehensive income of $502M vs. $591M.

Q4 capital markets revenue of $974M vs. negative $56M in Q3; total comprehensive income of $539M vs. $10M.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Freddie Mac reports Q4 results (Feb. 13)