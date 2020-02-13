South32 posts ~80% fall in H1 profit on weak commodity prices; declares special dividend

South32's (OTCPK:SOUHY) 1H net profit was down 84% Y/Y to $99M, as trade war between China and the US hit commodity prices in key industrial products.

Prices of South32's top three commodities - metallurgical coal, aluminium and manganese slumped in 2019

Reports a 16% decline in revenues to $3.22B.

Production from Illawarra project, which accounts for nearly all of the company's coking coal output, declined in after surging for most of last year.

Alumina and aluminium were the biggest contributors to the firm's underlying core earnings in fiscal 2019 but realized prices at the key Worsley Alumina project took a 30% hit.

South32 hopes to make an announcement about divestment of its manganese alloy smelters in South Africa before the end of the financial year; it has scaled back expansion plans at its the thermal coal mines, on lower prices, and adjusted its 2020 outlook to the bottom end of its prior range.

Though amid the challenging backdrop, the company declared an interim dividend of 1.1c/shares, down from 5.1c/share a year ago, and a special dividend of 1.1c/ share.

