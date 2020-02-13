Tesla discloses new subpoena

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is down 4.47% in premarket trading as investors take in not only the highly-anticipated capital raise, but important details from the 10-K filed by the EV automaker.

Those details include an update on SEC activity that contains some good news and potentially bad news.

"On December 4, 2019, the SEC (i) closed the investigation into the projections and other public statements regarding Model 3 production rates and (ii) issued a subpoena seeking information concerning certain financial data and contracts including Tesla's regular financing arrangements. Separately, the DOJ had also asked us to voluntarily provide it with information about the above matters related to taking Tesla private and Model 3 production rates."

Tesla sleuths are bound to find some other nuggets in the new filing throughout the day.