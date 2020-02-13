HubSpot targets raised on outlook, improving fundamentals

Morgan Stanley (Equal Weight) raises its HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) target from $182 to $190 after yesterday's Q4 beat.

The firm says the outlook "sets up for beat/raise through the year, with upside to both revenue and op margins."

Morgan Stanley notes that operating income didn't exceed the high end of the guidance, partially blaming under-hiring in H1.

More action: Piper Sandler (Overweight) raises its target from $200 to $207, noting the improved fundamentals and an outlook that "implies visibility has improved, although investment could pressure operating margins."