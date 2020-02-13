Schneider Electric announces voluntary public takeover offer with RIB Software

Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF) agrees to buy Germany’s RIB Software (OTCPK:RSTAY) for €1.4B as it seeks to strengthen its expertise in smart and carbon-free buildings.

Schneider said it was making a cash offer of €29/share, representing a premium of 40.6% to RIB’s closing price of €20.62 on Feb. 12.

RIB’s products would help Schneider Electric enhance its capabilities in the construction phase.

Schneider Electric has already secured 16% of the shares from by Tom Wolf, finance chief Michael Sauer and other family shareholders as well as RIB’s treasury shares; Wolf and Sauer will retain a combined ~9% stake.