Linde forecasts 10%-13% earnings growth for 2020

Linde (NYSE:LIN) +3.1% pre-market after reporting Q4 earnings from continuing operations that topped analyst expectations, driven by volume and price increases, and targeting 10%-13% growth in earnings for 2020.

Linde says sales rose 22% Y/Y to $7.1B from $5.8B for Q4 and 90% to $28.23B from $14.84B for the full year.

The company forecasts Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.86-$1.94, and full-year adjusted EPS of $8.00-$8.25, in-line with $8.07 analyst consensus estimate.

"Looking ahead to 2020, we anticipate continued softening of macro-economic conditions, but project double-digit EPS growth from our industry-leading backlog and continued efforts to optimize the business," the company says.