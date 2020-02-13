Cowen runs through coronavirus impact on airlines

Cowen analyst Helane Becker dissects the coronavirus exposure to select airlines flying to China and Asia-Pacific in general.

America Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) has 2% exposure to China and 3% to APAC.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has 3% exposure to China and 5% to APAC.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) has 4% exposure to China and 10% to APAC.

Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) has 6% exposure to China and 13% to APAC.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) has 0% exposure to China and 26% to APAC.

"Over the next few months, we expect the pandemic to pass, and traffic to China to resume. We expect that by year-end 2020, traffic will be back to a normal pattern," updates Becker.