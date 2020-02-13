Microsoft gets new Street-high target at Evercore

Evercore raises its Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) target from $190 to $212, saying the company still has "plenty of gas in the tank when taking a multi-year view."

Analyst Kirk Materne thinks Azure can maintain a competitive advantage due to the "hybrid cloud portfolio, non-conflicted business model, and enterprise footprint."

Materne says that Microsoft could expand its TAM in business applications and gaming.

Evercore maintains an Outperform rating on Microsoft. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.