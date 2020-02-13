Oppenheimer expects Jack in The Box rally to extend

Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) even after the recent share price appreciation.

"We'd buy into strength this time around as the Street underappreciates healthier system-sales growth and improving FCF following years of being stuck in restructuring. Upcoming CEO change is also an overlooked situation," advises analyst Brian Bittner.

Oppenheimer's price target on JACK is raised to $96 from $92 (18X the 2021 EPS estimate). The new PT is above the average sell-side PT of $93.59.