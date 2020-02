INO, CRSP among premarket gainers

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) +49% on securing five-year deal with Vodafone Fiji to extend superior quality voice services to consumers.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT) +29% as orders surge for Alpha Pro Tech face mask.

NanoViricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC) +16% as Coronavirus death toll jumps in China.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) +15% . as Coronavirus death toll jumps in China.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) +14% as Coronavirus death toll jumps in China.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) +12% .

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) +12% as Coronavirus death toll jumps in China.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) +10% .

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) +10% as Coronavirus death toll jumps in China.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) +9% as Coronavirus death toll jumps in China.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) +8% on Fast Track for RiVax in U.S.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) +9% on updated survival data in phase 1/2 ADXS-PSA trial at the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) +9% .

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) +8% on Q4 results.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) +8% .

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) +6% .

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) +7% .

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) +6% on Q4 results.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) +6% on Q4 results.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) +6% on FY results.