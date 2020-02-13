Trovagene down 10% premarket on mid-stage onvansertib data

Nano cap Trovagene (NASDAQ:TROV) slumps 10% premarket on increased volume on the heels of preliminary data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead drug onvansertib, combined with J&J's Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) and prednisone, in patients with abiraterone-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The results are being presented at the ASCO GU Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.

PSA levels decreased in 86% (n=6/7) of patients who received onvansertib in addition to daily Zytiga.

Across both treatment arms, the disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) was 63% [a responder is one with no progression (increase) in PSA level at week 12].

Three months ago, the company reported a 60% response rate.