Starbucks attracts a new bull

MKM Partners starts off coverage on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) with a Buy rating and price target of $105.

"We believe Starbucks strong domestic business, while unlikely to continue at current levels to continue, should post solid results, and is complemented by an International growth story that has considerable legs as the global coffee marketplace has been growing at 6%," writes analyst Brett Levy.

Levy thinks SBUX remains very forward thinking and sees it as a premier play for the technology (app, unit-level, corporate level).

Levy and team have confidence in SBUX shareholders seeing long term double-digit total returns, despite the near-term issues in China.

Sell-side ratings on Starbucks: 14 Buy-equivalent ratings, 19 Neutral-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings.