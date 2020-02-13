Boris Johnson ousts U.K. Treasury chief

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson replaces U.K. Treasury head Sajid Javid in an unexpected move that consolidates power in Downing Street as the country prepares for its life after the EU.

The British pound rises 0.5% against the U.S. dollar and 0.7% against the euro. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB) rises 0.4% in premarket trading.

Javid resigned from the government's main economic portfolio after refusing Johnson's request to replace all his senior advisers, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Treasury chief was scheduled to present the U.K. budget next month and was the shortest-serving minister in the role since 1970.

Taking Javid's place is Rishi Sunak, a minister in the Treasury who had worked at Goldman Sachs before founding his own investment fund.

ETFs: FXB, OTC:GBB, DGBP, UGBP