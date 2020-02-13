Marathon Oil falls on 'slightly negative' Q4 earnings, guidance

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) -3.1% pre-market following the company's Q4 earnings report and 2020 production outlook.

Marathon reported a $20M loss on $1.2B in revenues for Q4, swinging from a $165M profit on $1.3B in revenues during the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, Marathon's profit fell 56% Y/Y to $480M from the prior year's $1.1B profit, as revenues dropped 21% to $5.2B from $6.6B in 2018.

The company is cutting its 2020 capital budget by ~10% to $2.4B from $2.6B in 2019.

Capital One analyst Phillips Johnston says Marathon's Q4 print was "slightly negative," citing weak cash flow, and calls Q1 and FY 2020 production guidance "mildly disappointing."

J.P. Morgan's Arun Jayaram sees a mixed reaction to Marathon's results as Q4 cash flow trailed expectations, adding that 2020 international guidance will be hurt by maintenance and weaker prices.