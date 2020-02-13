McClatchy files for Chapter 11 reorg

McClatchy (NYSEMKT:MNI) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is looking for support for its voluntary restructuring.

The company - owner of such papers as the Miami Herald and Sacramento Bee - is looking for approval of a restructuring plan among its secured lenders, bondholders and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.

That is likely to end family control of the country's second-largest local news company.

It has new $50M debtor-in-possession financing from Encina Business Credit to allow for normal operations, and McClatchy expects to emerge from the restructuring process in the next few months.

For Q4, it expects total revenues of $183.9M (vs. one estimate for $180.5M), and EBITDA of $33.3M. For the full year, it forecasts revenues of $709.5M and EBITDA of $98.2M.