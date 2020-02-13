Stocks ease off record highs as coronavirus cases jump

Stocks start with modest losses, as investors reassess risk amid a spike in new coroanvirus cases in China after prior reports had indicated it was slowing down; S&P -0.2% , Dow and Nasdaq both -0.4% .

But with the S&P 500 already up 4.8% this month, some kind of pullback likely is due regardless of negative news.

European bourses trade in the red, with U.K.'s FTSE -1.4% , France's CAC -0.6% and Germany's DAX -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.1% , Hong Kong's Hang Seng -0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.7% .

In U.S. corporate news, Cisco -6.2% after a drop in quarterly revenue overshadowed better than expected earnings, and Tesla -1.2% following news of a $2B stock offering.

An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows consumer discretionary ( -0.5% ) and information technology ( -0.5% ) lagging, while only the utilities sector ( +0.1% ) trades higher.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year and 10-year yields each a basis point higher at 1.43% and 1.62%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 98.99.