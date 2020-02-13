Match -1.5% on Kerrisdale Capital short report

Activist investor Sahm Adrangi’s Kerrisdale Capital fund is short Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and thinks the stock should be worth less than the current valuation.

Adrangi, to Reuters: "The thrill of the unexpected should be confined to going on a new date, not investing in the company that helped you find it."

A Kerrisdale Capital report being published today comes as Match and its dating peers are set to respond to questions from a U.S. House Oversight and Reform subcommittee related to users' ages and any assault complaints.

Last year, the FTC sued Match for "deceptive or unfair practices" used to attract subscribers.

Adrangi: "Federal investigations not only mean soaring legal costs and potential legal damages but more importantly, they will likely result in a lasting impact to Match’s business model."