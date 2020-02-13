How has coronavirus impacted companies?

We took a look at companies' recent earnings calls to better understand how they're thinking about the impact of the coronavirus on their businesses. Below are some interesting datapoints:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) CFO Kevin Jacobs said he expects 100-150 basis point drag on system-wide RevPAR growth and a $10-20M impact to adjusted EBITDA in the quarter." HLT's 2019 Q1 Ebitda was $396M.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) CEO Brian Faith on coronavirus impact - "we are confident in achieving our profitability milestone without a material contribution from these Chinese ODMs."

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) sees no material impact as China revenue accounts for less than 2%.

Several biotech stocks are up as death toll due to coronavirus rises.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will reopen stores in Beijing with limited hours starting tomorrow, Feb 14.

Two-thirds of Ralph-Lauren's (NYSE:RL) company stores in mainland China have been temporarily closed.

