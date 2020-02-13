Tesla's capital raise called a smart move

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives calls the capital raise by Tesla (TSLA -0.9% ) a smart move by Musk and the board to take advantage of being back in a position of strength with the Street.

He notes the company will be in a much stronger capital position with the Gigafactory 3 and autonomous push still ahead.

"We reiterate our long-term bull case scenario on the stock is $1,000 with Tesla's ability to ramp production and demand in the key China region during the course of 2020/2021. To this point, we continue to believe EV demand in China is starting to accelerate with Musk & Co. leading the charge. Our base case valuation is $710," writes Ives.

Shares of Tesla have reversed themselves from an earlier loss of greater magnitude.