LabCorp Q4 top-line up 6%; earnings up 44%
Feb. 13, 2020 10:03 AM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)LHBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Laboratory Corporation of America (LH +2.3%) Q4 results:
- Revenues: $2,953.4M (+6.0%); LabCorp Diagnostics: $1,757.8M (+6.0%); Covance Drug Development: $1,201.7M (+6.0%).
- Net Income: $227.1M (+43.8%); EPS: $2.32 (+48.7%); non-GAAP Net Income: $280.6M (+10.1%); non-GAAP EPS: $2.86 (+13.5%); CF Ops: $1444.7M (+10.7%).
- 2020 guidance: Revenue growth: 4.0% - 6.0%; non-GAAP EPS: $11.75 - 12.15 vs. $11.97 S&P Capital IQ Consensus; LabCorp Diagnostics growth: 0.5% - 2.5%; Covance Drug Development: 7.0% - 9.5%; FCF: $950M - 1.05B.
