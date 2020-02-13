LabCorp Q4 top-line up 6%; earnings up 44%

  • Laboratory Corporation of America (LH +2.3%) Q4 results:
  • Revenues: $2,953.4M (+6.0%); LabCorp Diagnostics: $1,757.8M (+6.0%); Covance Drug Development: $1,201.7M (+6.0%).
  • Net Income: $227.1M (+43.8%); EPS: $2.32 (+48.7%); non-GAAP Net Income: $280.6M (+10.1%); non-GAAP EPS: $2.86 (+13.5%); CF Ops: $1444.7M (+10.7%).
  • 2020 guidance: Revenue growth: 4.0% - 6.0%; non-GAAP EPS: $11.75 - 12.15 vs. $11.97 S&P Capital IQ Consensus; LabCorp Diagnostics growth: 0.5% - 2.5%; Covance Drug Development: 7.0% - 9.5%; FCF: $950M - 1.05B.
