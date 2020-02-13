Insulet issues corrective action for Omnipod DASH PDM

Citing rare occurrences when its Omnipod DASH Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM) may suggest an inaccurate bolus amount of insulin based on an outdated glucose value (more than 10 minutes old) when the user does not properly exit the bolus calculator or when a system alarm interrupts a bolus calculation, Insulet (PODD -0.3% ) has notified all users of a Medical Device Correction. Replacement devices will be available in March.

A Medical Device Correction addresses a problem that can be handled in the field (versus a recall which removes devices from the field).