Marchex plunges 22.6% despite positive margins

Marchex (MCHX -22.6% ) reports Q4 revenue increase of 23.6% Y/Y to $28.6M.

Core analytics and solutions revenue was $12.7M (+16.5% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 166 bps to 5.2%.

Adj. OIBA margin also increased 144 bps to 3.3%.

During Q4, Marchex added 4 Sales Edge Rescue customers, including converted pilots, which are expected to be onboarded in 2020.

Cash and equivalents of $45.2M.

Q1 2020 Outlook: Core analytics and solutions revenue $12.8M; Revenue $25M; Income/loss from operations: loss of $4.5M or better; Adj. OIBA: loss of $1.5M or better; Adj. EBITDA: loss of $1M or better.

Previously: Marchex EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Feb. 12)