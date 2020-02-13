Instructure board votes against new Thoma Bravo bid

Instructure (NYSE:INST) holders were meant to vote today on the Thoma Bravo merger, but the company has adjourned the meeting until tomorrow.

In a filing, the company says Thoma Bravo revised its bid to $48.50/share.

After the bid was submitted yesterday, the Instructure board held a special meeting, and all members voted against accepting the new offer.

Last December, Instructure agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $47.60/share.

Last week, Instructure revealed receiving a $54-57share verbal offer from a strategic party that never led to a formal propsal.