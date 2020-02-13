30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.47% for the week ending Feb. 13, 2020, up 2 basis points from 3.45% in the previous week, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Compares with 4.37% at this time a year ago.

Strong total mortgage demand remains reflects a solid economic backdrop and a very low mortgage rate environment, said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

“With mortgage rates hovering near a five-decade low, refinance application activity is once again surging, rising to the highest level in seven years,” he said.

15-year FRM averages 2.97%, unchanged from the previous week and vs. 3.81% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averages 3.28% vs. 3.32% in the prior week and 3.88% a year ago.

Homebuilder ETFs: ITB, XHB, HOMZ, NAIL, PKB, HOML

Mortgage-related ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT, DMO, PGZ