TC Energy weighed by lower Canadian gas contribution, Keystone volumes

TC Energy (TRP -0.1% ) trades flat following in-line Q4 earnings but a 16% Y/Y decline in revenues, hurt by lower Keystone pipeline volumes.

Despite significant asset sales, FY 2019 comparable EPS rose 7% Y/Y while comparable funds generated from operations climbed 9% to $7.1B.

TC Energy says Q4 earnings from its oil pipelines, of which Keystone is the biggest contributor, tumbled by a third to C$355M, while profit from its Canadian natural gas pipelines fell 29% Y/Y to C$321M.

Comparable Q4 EBITDA fell by $138M, or 5.6%, to $2.3B, primarily due to lower contribution from the Canadian gas pipelines reflecting lower flow-through income taxes and depreciation as well as lower incentive earnings in the Canadian Mainline due to recording the full-year impact of the 2018-20 tolls review.

Separately, the company approves two new expansion projects totaling C$1.3B on its wholly owned natural gas pipeline systems.

The NGTL Intra-Basin System Expansion will deliver natural gas from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to markets within Alberta on the NOVA Gas Transmission System, while the Alberta XPress project will expand the ANR Pipeline to provide better access for Canadian production to the U.S. Gulf Coast.