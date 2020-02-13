CoreCivic -3.2% as Q4 hurt by lower ICE utilization

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) falls 3.2% after the correctional center REIT reported lower utilization by Immigration and Customs Enforcement than it had forecast.

Issues guidance for 2020 normalized FFO per share of $2.30-$2.40 vs. $2.62 for 2019.

Sees Q1 normalized FFO per share of 49 cents-53 cents.

CXW's Q4 normalized FFO per share of 59 cents fell from 63 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $103.5M vs. $106.7M in Q4 2018.

Expects 2020 capital expenditures of ~$86.5M-$92.0M, consisting of ~$21M-$23M in prison construction, ~$30.5M-$31.0M in maintenance capex on real estate; $28.5M-$30.5M on other assets and information technology; and $6.5M-$7.5M for tenant improvements and leasing commissions; capex estimate doesn't include M&A.

