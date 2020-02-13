Windstream releases materials as Uniti mediation accelerates

Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ) is releasing certain cleansing materials tied to confidentiality agreements it entered into with Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and other NDA parties.

That comes as mediation between Windstream and Uniti has intensified, according to Windstream lawyers, and "the pace of those discussions has accelerated. The issues have been very substantially narrowed."

Lawyers say they're working around the clock ahead of a March 2 trial start; Uniti had disclosed revised terms that moved closer to Windstream's stance, boosting a cash payment from Uniti to Windstream and selling almost 20% of its outstanding shares.