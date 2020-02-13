Virus outbreak knocks four Asia-bound LNG tankers off course - Reuters

Four liquefied natural gas tankers bound for north Asia have changed destination or diverted after the coronavirus outbreak slammed gas demand in China, Reuters reports.

Also, 15 LNG tankers globally have been flagged as "floating storage," with 11 of them scattered across Asia, according to the report.

Two of the four LNG tankers originally bound for the Far East now will arrive at the U.K.'s South Hook terminal, while another made a U-turn in the Arabian Sea and is heading back to the Persian Gulf, according to data intelligence firm Kpler.

Top Chinese LNG buyer Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) reportedly has invoked force majeure to suspend contracts with at least three LNG suppliers.

