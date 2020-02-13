WEX +2.9% on strong margins

WEX (WEX +2.9% ) reports Fleet solutions revenue growth of 2.8% Y/Y to $260.8M in Q4.

Travel and Corporate Solutions revenue grew 23% Y/Y to $95.7M.

Health and Benefit Employee Solutions revenue increased 69.2% Y/Y to $83.6M.

Average number of vehicles serviced advanced 19% to ~14.9M.

Total fuel transactions processed up 12% to 156M.

U.S. retail fuel price decreased to $2.80/gallon (-5% Y/Y).

Payment processing transactions +9% to 126.7M.

Travel and Corporate Solutions purchase volume grew 17% to $9.6B.

Health and Employee Benefit Solutions' average number of Software-as-a-Service accounts in the U.S. grew 17% Y/Y to 13.4M.

Adj. operating margin: Total improved 250 bps to 45.6%; Fleet Solutions improved 280 bps to 52.4%; Travel and Corporate Solutions improved 170 bps to 48.3%; Health and Employee Benefit Solutions improved 1,720 bps to 21.5%.

Q1 Guidance: Revenue: $445-455M; Adj. net income: $95-99M; Diluted EPS: $2.51-2.25.

2020 Guidance: Revenue: $1.86-1.9B; Adj. net income: $447-464M; Adj. EPS: $10.15-10.55.

