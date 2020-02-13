Barclays signals ROTE goal may not be reached in 2020

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Q4 attributable profit, excluding litigation and conduct, was £803M, or 4.7 pence per share, vs. £1.23B or 7.2 pence per share, in Q3 and £48M, or 0.3 pence per share, in Q4 2018.

Continues target return on tangible equity of more than 10%, but "given global macroeconomic uncertainty and the current low interest rate environment, it has become more challenging to achieve this in 2020," the company said.

Believes it can achieve "meaningful improvement in returns in 2020."

Q4 net interest income of £2.34B falls from £2.45B in Q3 and increases from £2.30B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 return on average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding litigation and conduct, of 6.9% vs. 10.2% in Q3 and up from 0.4% in Q4 2018.

Q4 common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.8% increases from 13.4% in Q3 and 13.2% in Q4 2018.

Barclays UK profit before taxes of £647M in Q4 2019 improved from a loss of £687M in Q3 and a profit of £390M in Q4 2018; net interest margin of 3.03% vs. 3.10% in Q3 and 3.20% in Q4 2018.

Barclays International Q4 profit before tax of £640M fell from £1.14B in Q3 and increased from £215M in Q4 2018; net interest margin of 4.29% improved from 4.10% in Q3 and 3.98% in Q4 2018.

Previously: Barclays reports FY results (Feb. 13)