New Gold limps to Q4 net loss, releases new life-of-mine plans

New Gold (NGD -11.1% ) plunges after reporting a Q4 adjusted loss compared to a small profit in the year-ago quarter and 11% Y/Y decline in revenues.

New Gold says the declines were due to planned lower grade ore mined and processed, fewer gold equiv. oz. sold and lower copper prices, partially offset by an increase in average realized price of gold.

Q4 production excluding the Cerro San Pedro mine totaled 101,423 gold equiv. oz. at all-in sustaining cost of $1,862/gold equiv. oz.

New Gold expects 2020 production to be in line with 2019, forecasting 465K-515K gold equiv. oz., including 313K-343K oz. of gold, at all-in sustaining cost of $1,260-$1,340/gold equiv. oz.

The company also released updated life-of-mine plans for Rainy River and New Afton, which call for cumulative free cash flow generation that could exceed $1B at both mines.