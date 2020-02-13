Potash plant upgrade hits Israel Chemicals Q4 results

Israel Chemicals (ICL -4.8% ) reported higher quarterly earnings, while sales slipped due to a nearly one-month planned shutdown and upgrade of the company’s Dead Sea facilities.

Q4 sales declined 22% Y/Y to $1.1B

ICL’s results were also negatively impacted by the continued delay in the signing of a potash supply agreement in China and the weak commodity fertilizer market environment.

Potash sales, which accounted for 24% of the group total, declined to $302M from $515M a year earlier.

Average selling price per tonne edged down to $274 from $292, while output fell to 844,000 tonnes from 1.2B tonnes

