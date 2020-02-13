Shutterstock -9% after misses, CEO transition

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) founder and CEO Jon Oringer will step down after 16 years, effective April 1.

Oringer will become the company's executive chairman and intends "to continue to be involved in the strategy and direction of the business including yearly planning, regular off-sites, M&A, capital allocation, and other large initiatives."

Current President and COO Stan Pavlovsk will step into the CEO role.

Earlier today, Shutterstock reported Q4 results that missed on the top and bottom lines.

The mixed FY20 outlook sees $665-690M (consensus: $690.71M) and EPS of $1.42-1.58 (consensus: $1.28).

Press release.