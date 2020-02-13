Corvus lead drug in prostate cancer fails to excite investors, shares down 14%

Thinly traded micro cap Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS -14% ) is down on average volume on the heels of updated results from a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate ciforadenant (CPI-444), combined with Roche's Tecentriq (atezolizumab), in patient with advanced cancers, in this case, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The data were presented at the ASCO GU Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.

Treated patients had failed a median of three prior lines of therapy. 43% had visceral metastases. With a median follow-up of 3.2+ months, there was one partial response while seven had confirmed stable cancer greater than six months. Another five patients had unconfirmed stable cancer. Nine continue on therapy.

On the safety front, there was one serious treatment-related adverse event (fatigue) in the monotherapy arm and one in the combo arm (anemia).