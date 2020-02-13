More on Waste Connections Q4 results

Waste Connections (WCN +1.1% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of ~8% Y/Y to $1.36B, exceeding expectations on better than expected solid waste price growth, E&P waste activity and acquisition contribution.

Company says acquisitions completed in 2019 provide rollover revenue growth of ~$170M in 2020.

Revenue breakdown: Solid Waste Collection $972.39M (+11.5% Y/Y); Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer $283.37M (+4.9% Y/Y); Solid Waste Recycling $13.2M (-39.6% Y/Y); E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal $62.48M (-2.33% Y/Y) and Intermodal and Other $30.52M (-9.1% Y/Y).

Q4 Operating margin declined by 160 bps to 14.3%.

Adj. EBITDA was $419M (+5.5% Y/Y); and margin declined by 70 bps to 30.8%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for FY19 was $1.54B, compared to $1.41B a year ago. Adj. Free cash flow was $916.78M.

FY20 Outlook: Revenue $5.725B to $5.775B vs. $5.83B consensus; net income $653M to $668M; adj. EBITDA $1.76B to $1.785B; net cash provided by operating activities $1.6B to $1.625B; and adj. free cash flow $975M to $1B.

Previously: Waste Connections EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Feb. 12)

Previously: Waste Connections declares $0.185 dividend (Feb. 12)