Nestle to lean on plant food innovation

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) say it's looking for plant-based food products to be a growth engine in the future after the company guided earlier today for organic sales growth below expectations. The goal is to reach mid single-digit organic sales growth, up from the current level in Q4 of +3.5%.

CEO Mark Schneider says he hopes plant-based meat and fish substitutes will add growth to the prepared dishes division in particular. Nestle will soon offer meat-free sausages, in addition to the company's existing lineup of burger, cheese and bacon non-meat alternatives.

