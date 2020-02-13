Newcrest Mining 1H underlying profit rises, boosted by higher realized gold prices
Feb. 13, 2020 11:20 AM ETNewcrest Mining Limited (NCMGF)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) has reported an 18% Y/Y increase in underlying profits to $280M and a 3% increase in revenue to $1.79B during 1H, despite an 12% decline in gold production.
- Gold production reached 1.1M ounces, the realized gold price increased by 18%, to $1,446/oz.
- Free cash flow was negative $729M, but was positive $106M before the acquisition of Red Chris and the additional investment Lundin Gold was taken into account.
- Gold production at Cadia reached 411,452 oz, 9% lower, driven by lower volumes and a decrease in gold grades, while Lihir production was 12% lower also owing to lower head grades.
- Telfer production was down 15%, driven by a 32% decline in tonnes of ore milled, while Gosowong production was 26% lower owing to lower head grades.
