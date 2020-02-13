Caterpillar posts broad losses in retail machine sales

Caterpillar (CAT -0.3% ) reports a 7% decline in worldwide retail machine sales for the rolling three-month period ending in January, following a 5% drop in December.

All regions fell: North American sales slumped 11% following a 4% drop in December, Asia-Pacific fell 2% for the period vs. a December decline of 5%, the Europe-Africa-Middle East region slipped 5% for January after also dropping 5% the prior month, and Latin America fell 2% after a 12% drop in December.

Resource industries three-month retail machine sales fell 7% for the January period after declining 10% in December, construction industries three-month retail sales slid 6% after declining 3% in the prior period, and energy and transportation retail sales edged 2% lower in January after falling 3% in the December rolling period.