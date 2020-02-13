Aegon H2 hurt by low rates, elevated outflows

Feb. 13, 2020 11:25 AM ETAegon N.V. (AEG)AEGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Aegon (NYSE:AEGH2 underlying pretax earnings of €963M ($1.04B) falls 5% Y/Y due to lower interest rates in the Americas and a change in the recognition of interest expenses related to debt refinancings.
  • H2 net outflows were €22.5B due to contract discontinuances in U.S. Retirement Plans and outflows in the U.S. annuity business, partly offset by continued external third-party net inflows in Asset Management.
  • H2 return on equity of 9.5% vs. 10.2% in H2 2018.
  • Full-year 2019 underlying pretax profit of €1.97B ($2.14B) falls short of the Bloomberg estimate of €1.99B.
  • Previously: AEGON sinks 7% on pretax profit miss (Feb. 13)
