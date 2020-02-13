Aegon H2 hurt by low rates, elevated outflows
Feb. 13, 2020 11:25 AM ETAegon N.V. (AEG)AEGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Aegon (NYSE:AEG) H2 underlying pretax earnings of €963M ($1.04B) falls 5% Y/Y due to lower interest rates in the Americas and a change in the recognition of interest expenses related to debt refinancings.
- H2 net outflows were €22.5B due to contract discontinuances in U.S. Retirement Plans and outflows in the U.S. annuity business, partly offset by continued external third-party net inflows in Asset Management.
- H2 return on equity of 9.5% vs. 10.2% in H2 2018.
- Full-year 2019 underlying pretax profit of €1.97B ($2.14B) falls short of the Bloomberg estimate of €1.99B.
