Advaxis' ADXS-PSA extends survival in prostate cancer patients

Nano cap Advaxis (ADXS -1.9% ) announces updated survival data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, KEYNOTE-046, evaluating ADXS-PSA, as monotherapy and in combination with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The results were presented at the ASCO GU Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.

Median overall survival (OS) was 33.7 months for patients receiving the combo (n=37).

Median OS was 16.0 months for patients who previously received chemo agent docetaxel (n=20).

Median OS was 16.4 months for patients with prior visceral metastases (n=11) (10 had prior docetaxel).

72.4% (n=21/29) of evaluable patients showed stable cancer.

38% of patients experienced PSA declines.

In April 2019, the company reported median OS of 21.1 months for the combo.