CenturyLink -8.3% on results, but analysts look up

  • CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is 8.3% lower today, tagging its biggest drop in a year, amid poor reaction to its Q4 results.
  • Analysts are looking on the bright side, however, despite ongoing revenue challenges. Citigroup expects headwinds in the "low-single digits" this year, and "we are encouraged by some of the underlying progress on revenue for its enterprise and IGAM segments," Michael Rollins writes.
  • There's a growing case for the company to revisit capital allocation, he says.
  • Meanwhile, short interest is likely to return with long-term EBITDA stability now in question, Cowen says, noting also that results were in line across all segments.
  • The sell side is Neutral overall on CenturyLink, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
  • Earnings call presentation
  • Earnings call transcript
