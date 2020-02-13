Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) jumps 3.4% after Q4 operating FFO per share of 33 cents beat the consensus of 27 cents and improved from 31 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $111.8M does better than the $111.5M average analyst estimate and fell from $121.5M in Q4 2018.

Q4 expenses fell to $33.1M from $38.8M a year ago.

Guidance for 2020 operating FFO per share of $1.10-$1.14 compares with $1.13 consensus.

Q4 same-store net operating income growth of 5.1% on pro rata basis.

Leased rate was 93.8% on a pro rata basis at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. 92.7% at Dec. 31, 2018; annualized base rent per occupied square foot on a pro rata basis was $18.25 at Dec. 31, 2019, vs. $17.86 at Dec. 31, 2018.

During Q4, SITC acquired three shopping centers for a total of $85.1M and sold two shopping centers and land for a total price of $287.6M, with $76.4M at Site Center's share.

