Cortexyme up 4% on potential accelerated timeline for lead candidate

Thinly traded Cortexyme (CRTX +4.4% ) is up, albeit on turnover of only 79K shares, in reaction to its update on lead candidate COR388, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial, GAIN, in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease dementia.

Based on talks with the FDA, it intends to conduct an interim analysis for overwhelming efficacy before year-end based on 100 patients in each of GAIN's three arms who have completed six months of treatment. The co-primary endpoints will be the change from baseline in two scales, ADAS-Cog11 and CDR-SB, versus placebo.

The company says it continues to expect the final analysis of results in Q4 2021.

COR388 is a brain-penetrating small molecule virulence factor inhibitor that targets a family of enzymes called gingipains released by a pro-inflammatory Gram-negative bacterium called Porphyromonas gingivalis (P. gingivalis) that plays a key role in periodontitis (gum infection that leads to tooth loss). Gingipains have been found in the brains of Alzheimer's patients who, characteristically, have inflammation there.