Uber tests telephone bookings

Uber (UBER +0.3% ) is testing out a new 1-800 number that lets riders hail a car without the app.

The pilot program in Arizona connects the caller to a live representative who will book the ride and provide pricing that uses the same algorithm as the app. There's no extra charge for the service.

Potential riders will still need a way to receive SMS or text-based messages about the driver's information and ETA.

Uber statement: "We built 1-833-USE-UBER to expand access for anyone that prefers a little extra assistance when they want to use our services. There’s always more to be done, but this feature brings the convenience of live support to our matching technology so everyday customers get the ride they want."