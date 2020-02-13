Wedbush lowers price target on Trivago

Wedbush Securities analyst James Hardiman is cautious on Trivago (TRVG -2.5% ) after taking in the company's Q4 earnings report.

"It is hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel, as the industry is clearly changing and looking to optimize fewer and fewer marketing dollars in performance marketing channels," notes Hardiman. "This puts TRVG and metasearch in a precarious position going forward," he adds.

Wedbush has a Neutral rating on Trivago and drops its price target to $2.50 vs. $3.00 prior and the average sell-side PT of $3.08.

