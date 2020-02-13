State Street preferred redemption seen boosting '21 EPS by 8 cents

State Street's (STT -1% ) decision to redeem $500M of preferred stock "demonstrates STT management's willingness to deploy capital to grow earnings and that is positive long term," writes KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl in a note.

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin, who has a Buy rating on STT, agrees: "While not a game-changer, the action continues forward STT's actions to optimize capital, following the initial $750M preferred redemption done in '19."

The move could lead to analysts boosting their 2021 EPS estimates. While Usdin already included the estimated 8 cent impact in his '21 EPS estimate of $7.70, Kleinhanzl's $7.70 estimate doesn't.

Consensus estimate currently is at $7.55.

Usdin sees the move benefiting State Street's 2020 EPS by about 3 cents, which isn't currently in Jefferies '20 model.

Kleinhanzl has an Outperform rating on STT.

STT's Quant rating is Very Bullish, more optimistic than the Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (8 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 8 Neutral, 1 Very Bearish).