Chart Industries +6% after Q4 results, raises FY20 guidance

Chart Industries (GTLS +6.5% ) reported revenue growth of 18% Y/Y to $342.4M, and Orders increased 20% Q/Q to $343.5M.

Sales by segments: D&S East $76.6M (+6.4% Y/Y); D&S West $116.9M (-1.2% Y/Y); E&C Cryogenics $58.9M (+53.8% Y/Y); and E&C FinFans $89.7M (+41.5% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 44 bps to 25%; and operating margin declined by 290 bps to 6.2%.

Consolidated backlog was $762.3M (34.2% Y/Y), as of December 31, 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations for the quarter was $78.6M, compared to $55.4M a year ago; and Free cash flow was $69.1M.

FY20 Guidance, raised: Revenue $1.645B to $1.71B (prior $1.61B-$1.68B) vs. $1.63B consensus; Adj. EPS $4.90 to $5.50 (prior $4.75 to $5.25) vs. $4.85 consensus; Capex $35M to $40M; and Free Cash Flow $180M to $210M.

