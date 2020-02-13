Newell Brands Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 13, 2020 5:30 PM ETNewell Brands Inc. (NWL)NWLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-47.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.58B (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NWL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.